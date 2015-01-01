|
Citation
|
Dai J, Wang H, Yang L, Cao X, Wang C, Gao Z, Hu W, Wen Z. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34704536
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE. Pilots are commonly exposed to some sources of emotional and cognitive stressors, especially for flight cadets, which have an important influence on flight safety. The present study aimed to study the relationship between emotional trait factors, emotional state, mental workload and simulated flight performance (SFP) under an acute psychological stress situation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emotional intelligence; emotional state; mental workload; simulated flight training; state anxiety; trait anxiety