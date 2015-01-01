Abstract

The Saudi construction industry is among the largest in the region-and, for workers, among the most dangerous industries. The importance of this study is assisting to reduce hazards, sources of risk, and perceptions of safety in the construction sectors. Using a quantitative survey measure administered to a small (n = 276) sample of individuals, this study aimed to contribute to empirical understandings of safety performance in this unique context. A multivariate safety performance model was developed to ensure compatibility with the structure of the survey measure. The survey data revealed a strong consensus expressing negative views of every safety dimension and variable tested, with only tiny minorities selecting positively-valenced responses. So as to test the descriptive power of the model as a whole, a structural equation modeling (SEM) technique was used to assess the correspondence between the relationships constituting the model and their significance relative to empirical data.

Language: en