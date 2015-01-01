|
González-Recio SPD, Boada-Cuerva M, Serrano-Fernández MJPD, Assens-Serra JPD, Araya-Castillo LPD, Boada-Grau JPD. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34704546
BACKGROUND: In health and safety at work two main groups of causes of occupational accidents have been identified: unsafe conditions or technical factors and the causes related to safe behavior or the human factor. The objective of this study is to analyze the predictive variables (Emotional Intelligence, Personality, Impulsivity and Safety of the work environment) for three factors of the CONS-32 scale (criterion variables: Use of protections, Personal risk behavior and Personal physical workload) in the construction sector.
Safety; Personality; Construction sector; Impulsivity; Predictive study; Work environment