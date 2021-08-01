|
Okado I, Floyd FJ, Goebert D, Sugimoto-Matsuda J, Hayashi K. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 295: 1292-1300.
34706443
BACKGROUND: Although many risk factors for adolescent suicidal behavior have been identified, less is known about distinct risk factors associated with the progression from suicide ideation to attempts. Based on theories grounded in the ideation-to-action framework, we used structural equation modeling to examine risk and protective factors associated with the escalation from suicide ideation to attempts in adolescents.
*Adolescents; *Suicide attempt; *Suicide ideation; *Suicide prevention; *Youth Risk Behavior Survey