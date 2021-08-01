Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although many risk factors for adolescent suicidal behavior have been identified, less is known about distinct risk factors associated with the progression from suicide ideation to attempts. Based on theories grounded in the ideation-to-action framework, we used structural equation modeling to examine risk and protective factors associated with the escalation from suicide ideation to attempts in adolescents.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, data from the 2013 and 2015 Hawaii High School Youth Risk Behavior Surveys (N = 8,113) were analyzed. The sample was 54.0% female and racially/ethnically diverse. Risk factors included depression, victimization, self-harm, violent behavior, disinhibition, and hard substance use, and protective factors included adult support, sports participation, academic achievement and school safety.



RESULTS: One in 6 adolescents (16.4%) reported suicide ideation, and nearly 1 in 10 (9.8%) adolescents had made a suicide attempt. Overall, disinhibition predicted the escalation to attempts among adolescents with suicide ideation, and higher academic performance was associated with lower suicide attempt risk. Depression and victimization were associated with suicide ideation. LIMITATIONS: This study examined data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, and other known risk factors such as anxiety and family history of suicide were not available in these data.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings provide guidance for targets for clinical interventions focused on suicide prevention. Programs that incorporate behavioral disinhibition may have the greatest potential for reducing suicide attempt risk in adolescents with suicidal thoughts.

Language: en