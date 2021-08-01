Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is an important mental health issue among homeless people. Despite the fact that spirituality and religiousness (S/R) have been associated with lower levels of suicide behavior, there is little evidence on this relationship among homeless individuals. Thus, this study aims to investigate the association between S/R and suicidal ideation among homeless people living in a large Brazilian city.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 456 homeless individuals living in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Logistic and linear regression models were used to determine the role of religious and spiritual beliefs (Duke Religion Index, FACIT SP-12 and Brief-RCOPE) on suicidal ideation, after adjustements.



RESULTS: Most participants were male (75%) with a mean age of 44.53(SD 12.62) years. A total of 49.6% had significant depressive symptoms and the prevalence of suicidal ideation was 29.8%. In the adjusted logistic regression, higher levels of religiousness (organizational, nonorganizational and intrinsic), positive religious/spiritual coping, peace and meaning were associated with a lower suicidal ideation. The same results were found when using linear regression models.



LIMITATIONS: Long questionnaires can be factors of inhibition and fatigue for the participants. Suicidal ideation was based on a single question.



CONCLUSION: Our results revealed a high prevalence of suicidal ideation and depression in our sample. Religiousness and spirtuality were important factors in the life of homeless individuals, being negatively associated with suicidal ideation. These results could make healthcare professionals aware of the importance of addressing S/R issues in this vulnerable population.

