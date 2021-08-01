Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children and young people living in post-conflict contexts are at an increased risk of suicidal behaviours (ideations and attempts). Not much is known about the extent of suicidal behaviours amongst adolescents in most notable post-conflict countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including Sierra Leone.



METHODS: We performed a secondary analysis of data from the 2017 Sierra Leone World Health Organisation Global School-based Student Health Survey conducted amongst students in secondary schools nationwide. We estimated the 12-month prevalence and performed bivariable and multivariable analyses to assess the correlates of suicidal behaviours.



RESULTS: Of the 2,798 analytic sample, 14.6% (males = 15.1%, females = 14.0%) reported suicidal ideation, and the 12-month prevalence estimate of suicide attempt was 19.6% (male = 20.9%, females =17.8%). The factors associated with suicidal behaviours were multi-layered. While no statistically significant gender association with suicide ideation or attempt was observed at the personal level, being aged 18 or older, loneliness, and health risk behaviours (cannabis use, and leisure time sedentary behaviour) were associated with increased odds of suicidal behaviours. Within the family context, parental monitoring was associated with increased odds of suicidal ideation, but parental supervision was associated with reduced odds of suicide ideation. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional nature of the data did not support causal inferences.



CONCLUSIONS: Taken together, professional mental healthcare would be helpful in treating adolescent emotional problems (e.g., depression and loneliness) related to suicidal behaviours; but prevention and intervention programmes targeted at addressing adolescent health risk behaviours, and familial and interpersonal problems may yield more favourable outcomes.

Language: en