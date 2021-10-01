Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates within the construction industry are disproportionately high and there is accumulating evidence suggesting that young apprentices working in this industry may be particularly vulnerable. This study examined the presence of suicidal ideation and exposure to suicidal behaviours in construction industry apprentices, and explored associations between suicidal ideation and other demographic, workplace, and psychosocial factors.



METHODS: A large sample of apprentices were recruited for the study (N=1402). The study employed a cross-sectional survey design. In addition to demographic items, the survey asked questions relating to suicidal ideation in the past year, exposure to suicidal behaviours, substance use, stress management, workplace bullying, psychological distress, and well-being.



RESULTS: Nearly one third of apprentices reported suicidal ideation in the previous year, and approximately half to two-thirds knew someone who had either attempted or died by suicide. Suicidal ideation was associated with knowing someone who had attempted suicide, greater psychological distress, substance use, and poorer well-being. LIMITATIONS: The response rate was low. There were also portions of missing data. Multiple imputation was used to help overcome this, and results from the sensitivity analyses are presented. The cross-sectional design is another limitation.



CONCLUSION: Suicidal ideation in construction apprentices is common and is associated with poorer overall mental health and well-being, substance use, and knowing others who have attempted suicide. These findings can help inform the development of tailored workplace suicide prevention activities for apprentices at-risk of suicide and poor mental health.

Language: en