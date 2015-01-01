Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe risk factors and suicide rates during the year following discharge from mental health emergency department (ED) visits by adults with suicide attempts, suicidal ideation, or neither.



METHODS: National cohorts of patients with mental health ED visits for suicide attempts or self-harm (n = 55,323), suicidal ideation (n = 435,464), or other mental health visits (n = 9,144,807) from 2008 to 2012 Medicaid data were followed for suicide for 1 year after discharge. Suicide rates per 100,000 person-years were determined from National Death Index data. Poisson regression models, adjusted for age, sex, and race/ethnicity, estimated suicide rate ratios (RRs). Suicide standardized mortality ratios (SMRs) were estimated from National Vital Statistics System data.



RESULTS: Suicide rates per 100,000 person-years were 325.4 for suicide attempt or self-harm visits (RR = 5.51, 95% CI, 4.64-6.55), 156.6 for suicidal ideation visits (RR = 2.59, 95% CI, 2.34-2.87), and 57.0 for the other mental health ED visits (1.0, reference). Compared to expected suicide general population rates, SMRs were 18.2 (95% CI, 13.0-23.4) for suicide attempt or self-harm patients, 10.6 (95% CI, 9.0-12.2) for suicidal ideation patients, and 3.2 (95% CI, 3.1-3.4) for other ED mental health patients. Among patients with suicide attempt ED visits in the 180 days before their index mental health ED visit, suicide rates per 100,000 person-years were 687.2 (95% CI, 396.5-978.0) for attempt or self-harm visits, 397.4 (95% CI, 230.6-564.3) for ideation visits, and 328.4 (95% CI, 241.5-415.4) for other mental health visits.



CONCLUSIONS: In the year following discharge, emergency department patients with suicide attempts or self-harm, especially repeated attempts, have a high risk of suicide.

Language: en