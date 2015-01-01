Abstract

Women with substance use disorder participate in women's only narcotics anonymous meetings. Therefore, this study aimed to discover the advantages and disadvantages of Iranian women's participation in this type of meetings. Accordingly, this research was done in Behboud Gostaran Hamgam Women's Rehab Center in Tehran. The research method was a qualitative method of grounded theory, and samples of the research were chosen by theoretical sampling method. Data was collected using in-depth, face-to-face, unstructured interviews and nonparticipation observations. First, 4 women with substance use disorder who had referred to the center to quit addiction were interviewed. The researcher then interviewed 2 informant groups of the center's medical staff, consisting of 2 social workers and 2 mentors with long-term experience in the field of women's addiction, and at the end of each interview, the interviews were analyzed. Finally, according to theoretical sampling principles and achieving saturation, the researcher participated in the women's only narcotics anonymous meetings, which were held weekly inside the center, and took notes on the content of the sessions in relation to the purpose of the study. After each session, the notes were analyzed and finally, after participating in 4 sessions, saturation was achieved by the researcher. By analyzing the research data, the theme of pros of participating in the women's only narcotics anonymous meetings, and the theme of cons of participating in the women's only narcotics anonymous meetings were yielded. Using the research findings could enhance the quality of these meetings.

Language: en