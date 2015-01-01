Abstract

Médecins sans Frontières (MSF) conducted a study to identify health needs and access barriers of Venezuelan migrants and refugees at La Guajira and Norte de Santander Colombian border states. The Migration History tool was used to gather information that included various health-related issues such as referred morbidity, exposure to violence, mental health, and access to health care services. A group migration profile with long-term permanence plans was identified. Was evidenced an important share of young population (50% under 20), indigenous people (20%), and returnees (11%). The respondents referred to a mixed pattern of chronic and acute diseases, for which the main difficulty was accessing diagnosis and continuous treatment. Health-seeking behavior was identified as the main barrier to access health care services. The article compiles main findings on the Venezuelan migrants and refugees' health conditions, contributing important evidence for the humanitarian responses in migration contexts.

