Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify the parents' perspective of fall incidence and risks in the pediatric ambulatory environment. DESIGN AND METHODS: A prospective descriptive correlational study was conducted in two large quaternary pediatric hospitals. Parents who accompanied their children to the clinic appointment were surveyed about falls their child experienced while at the clinic. Parent reported falls were compared to those reported in adverse event reporting systems (AERS) for the same period.



RESULTS: Data from 2327 completed parent surveys were analyzed. Parents reported 48 children fell and 139 falls. Only three falls were recorded in the AERS. Stepwise logistic regression was used to identify predictors of falls and a nomogram was created from the final model to facilitate patient fall risk screening. Three predictors of falls were identified: children under the age of five, children described by their parents as falling more at home than other children of the same age, and children who had a medical condition that impacts their ability to walk. A nomogram is provided to estimate the probability of falling for patients under 18 years of age in the ambulatory environment.



CONCLUSIONS: Parents may provide more reliable data regarding the incidence and risk factors for falls in the ambulatory environment than AERS, and it is possible to predict the probability of a fall given information from the parents. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Knowing who is at risk for falls creates opportunities for organizations to modify clinic procedures, train staff, and create physical environments that promote increased patient safety.

