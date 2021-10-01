|
Nesi J, Burke TA, Extein J, Kudinova AY, Fox KA, Hunt J, Wolff JC. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 144: 296-303.
34710666
Sleep disruption among adolescents represents a major public health concern, and social media use may play an important role in affecting sleep and subsequent mental health. While prior studies of youth sleep and mental health have often focused on social media use frequency and duration, adolescents' emotional experiences related to social media have been underexplored, particularly among clinically acute populations. This study offers a preliminary investigation of associations among negative emotional experiences using social media, sleep disturbance, and clinical symptom severity in a sample of psychiatrically hospitalized youth. A sample of 243 adolescents (M(age) = 15.34) completed self-report measures at a single time point. Measures assessed social media use, including frequency and duration, subjective experiences of use, and emotional responses to use, as well as sleep disturbance and clinical symptom severity, including suicidal ideation, internalizing symptoms, and attention problems.
Adolescents; Social media; Sleep; Suicidal ideation; Attention problems; Internalizing symptoms