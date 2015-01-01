|
Allwood M, Ghafoori B, Salgado C, Slobodin O, Kreither J, Waelde LC, Larrondo P, Ramos N. J. Trauma. Stress 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34708457
Hate-based violence is increasingly recognized as an urgent social justice and human rights issue that is pervasive across geographical and socioeconomic boundaries. There is a growing body of research that demonstrates the traumatic impact of hate-based violence on the victim's mental and physical health. This review focuses on examining scientific knowledge and prevalence data on identity-based hate and violence exposure. A framework for conceptualizing hate-based violence as a traumatic event or series of traumatic events is offered as a means to understand research findings and intervention approaches. The importance of research, advocacy, and human rights training is highlighted in the efforts to address the traumatic impact of identity-based hate and violence.
