Abstract

Hate-based violence is increasingly recognized as an urgent social justice and human rights issue that is pervasive across geographical and socioeconomic boundaries. There is a growing body of research that demonstrates the traumatic impact of hate-based violence on the victim's mental and physical health. This review focuses on examining scientific knowledge and prevalence data on identity-based hate and violence exposure. A framework for conceptualizing hate-based violence as a traumatic event or series of traumatic events is offered as a means to understand research findings and intervention approaches. The importance of research, advocacy, and human rights training is highlighted in the efforts to address the traumatic impact of identity-based hate and violence.

