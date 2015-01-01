|
Citation
Garnett MF, Spencer MR, Hedegaard H. NCHS Data Brief 2021; (421): 1-8.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, United States National Center for Health Statistics)
DOI
PMID
34705627
Abstract
Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death among children aged 0-17 years (1). In 2018-2019, 14% of children in the United States aged 0-17 years resided in rural areas but accounted 24% of all childhood injury deaths (1). Urban-rural differences in injury mortality have been associated with a variety of factors, including differences in types of activities, use of safety equipment, practice of safety-related behaviors, built environments, and access to care (2-9). This report presents rates of unintentional injury death among children aged 0-17 for 2018-2019, highlighting the differences in rates by mechanism of injury and urban-rural status.
Language: en
Keywords
Child; Humans; Rural Population; Urban Population; *Accidental Injuries; *Wounds and Injuries; United States/epidemiology