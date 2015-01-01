SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pinheiro CF, Bevilaqua-Grossi D, Florencio LL, Bragatto MM, Benatto MT, Dach F, Bigal ME, Carvalho GF. Physiother. Theory Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09593985.2021.1996496

PMID

34704520

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Kinesiophobia is a common symptom associated with high disability, and has been observed in patients with migraine. However, the association between kinesiophobia and clinical factors in this population is unknown.

OBJECTIVE: To assess the fear of falling, dizziness disability, and migraine disability in patients with migraine, considering the presence of kinesiophobia.

METHODS: Eighty patients with migraine completed the Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia and were divided into two groups according to the questionnaire cutoff point: migraine without kinesiophobia (MoK, n = 39) and migraine with kinesiophobia (MK, n = 41). Fear of falling, dizziness disability, and migraine disability were assessed in both groups using validated questionnaires.

RESULTS: The MK group presented higher scores on dizziness disability, fear of falling, and migraine disability compared to the MoK (p < .05). Kinesiophobia can explain 29% of the variance in dizziness disability and 18% of migraine disability. Both kinesiophobia and the presence of dizziness can explain 14% of fear of falling variability. Also, kinesiophobia is associated with the risk of presenting fear of falling (Prevalence Ratio = 2.4, p = .012), and migraine disability (Prevalence Ratio = 2.6, p = .01).

CONCLUSION: The presence of kinesiophobia should be considered in clinical practice when evaluating migraine, as it is associated with increased levels of fear of falling, dizziness disability, and migraine disability.


Language: en

Keywords

disability; falls; dizziness; Fear-avoidance; headache

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print