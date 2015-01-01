|
Abstract
|
Suicide prevention efforts have focused primarily on screening, education, and brief interventions rather than on treatment of underlying vulnerabilities. The Psychiatry High Risk Program (PHRP) is a specialized outpatient program for suicidal youths and young adults that facilitates transitions in care and provides comprehensive treatment aimed at healing and recovery. The authors evaluated the program's impact on inpatient utilization and suicide risk for patients (N=32) who were referred to the PHRP after psychiatric hospitalization for suicidality.
Psychotherapy; Admissions and readmissions; Aftercare; Mental health systems; Outpatient treatment; Suicide and self-destructive behavior