Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cancer patients are at risk of suicide. However, no studies have used suicide notes to investigate their expressed reasons for suicide. The objectives of this study were to compare the characteristics between note leavers and non-leavers among cancer suicide cases and to understand the patterns in expressed reasons for suicide using suicide notes.



METHOD: Suicide cases (2012-2017) were identified from the Hong Kong Coroner's Court reports, which provide detailed information as well as the content of suicide notes. Bivariate tests and multiple logistic regression were performed to compare the characteristics of note leavers and non-leavers among suicide cases with cancer. Thematic analysis was performed on suicide notes to extract themes of expressed reasons for suicides by cancer status and age group.



RESULTS: Among cancer suicide cases and compared to non-leavers, note leavers were younger, more likely to be male, use non-violent suicide methods, have better housing conditions, and live alone. Suffering from physical disease was a major theme identified among cancer note leavers across all age groups. Young and middle-aged non-cancer note leavers had various themes identified. Physical illness was the major theme for elderly non-cancer note leavers.



CONCLUSIONS: Cancer note leavers had unique characteristics and suffering from physical illness was the major expressed reason identified in the suicide notes. Healthcare professionals should pay attention to the mental as well as the physical needs of patients. Improving quality of life and regaining control of life are vital for suicide prevention among cancer patients. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

