Abstract

This study investigated time-loss injury occurrence and patterns between the first season (2020/21, S2) completed during the Covid-19 pandemic (longer pre-season following cancellation of the 2019/20 season but shorter duration) and a regular season (2018/19, S1) in French Ligue 1 and 2 professional soccer clubs. Epidemiological data were prospectively recorded in a national injury database by each club's physician. In all clubs combined, the mean number of injuries per club was 31.5 and 36.6 in S2 and S1, respectively (-13.9%). Overall match injury incidence (per 1000 hours) in all clubs combined was lower in S2 versus S1 (22.23 vs 25.96, p < 0.01). In Ligue 1 clubs alone, match-play incidences for injury overall (24.92 vs 29.42), muscle strains (10.59 vs 13.24) and strains specifically in the hamstring region (4.52 vs 6.22) were lower in S2 versus S1 (all p < 0.05). No differences in the incidence of match injuries affecting the ankle and knee regions were observed. Changes in the 2020/21 season structure and duration owing to the Covid-19 pandemic seem not to have had a negative effect on injury occurrence and patterns in French professional soccer clubs.

