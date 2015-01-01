|
Citation
Santos RRD, Machado MED, Gomes ALM, Aguiar RCB, Christoffel MM. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2021; 75(2): e20210006.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)
DOI
PMID
34705994
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To analyze caregivers' knowledge about prevention of domestic accidents in early childhood and its association with education level.
Language: pt
Keywords
Accidents; Child; Humans; Child, Preschool; Cross-Sectional Studies; *Caregivers; *Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Accidents, Home/prevention & control