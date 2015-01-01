|
Galambas AK, Krengel WF, Parker CE, Kolenko AM, Browd SR, White KK, Bauer JM. Spine Deform. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34705253
PURPOSE: We implemented an EMR-based "Spine at Risk" (SAR) alert program in 2011 to identify pediatric patients at risk for intraoperative spinal cord injury (SCI) and prompt an evaluation for peri-operative recommendations prior to anesthetic. SAR alerts were activated upon documentation of a qualifying ICD-9/10 diagnosis or manually entered by providers. We aimed to determine the frequency of recommended precautions for those auto-flagged by diagnosis versus by provider, the frequency of precautions, and whether the program prevented SCIs during non-spinal surgery.
Language: en
Cervical spine; Cervical instability; Cervical stenosis; Neuromonitoring; Pediatric spine; Spine at risk