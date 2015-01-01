Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies have examined how people who inject drugs (PWID) navigate public spaces for drug consumption, but little is known about consumption of drugs in private apartments. This study explores social, structural and physical environment factors influencing injecting practices and the rationalities shaping how PWID make decisions about where to consume drugs.



METHODS: The study is based on qualitative data from 41 in-depth interviews conducted with both homeless and housed PWID recruited through snowball sampling in Uyo, Nigeria. Thematic analysis, framed by the theoretical constructs of structural and everyday violence, and situated rationality theories, was undertaken on transcripts.



RESULTS: Analysis revealed different socio-spatial rationalities underlying decisions about where to use drugs: avoidance of police arrest, convenience and relaxation, avoidance of drug sharing, avoidance of drug-scene violence, and stigma and shame. These factors show the impacts of social, structural and physical environment factors on the lived experiences of PWID. Injecting in private apartments potentially offset the risk of stigma, police arrest and violence linked to public injecting, but increase the risk of overdose and sharing of drugs and needle-syringes based on social relations of trust.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings show that PWID chose between competing risks when deciding on where to inject drugs. Interventions should consider the situated contexts of risk, and adapt harm reduction measures to the risk profile of different populations of PWID.

Language: en