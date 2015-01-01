SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shanthakumar D, Payne A, Leitch T, Alfa-Wali M. Surg. J. (N. Y.) 2021; 7(4): e281-e285.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Thieme Medical Publishers)

DOI

10.1055/s-0041-1732351

PMID

34703885

PMCID

PMC8536645

Abstract

Background  Trauma-related injury causes higher mortality than a combination of prevalent infectious diseases. Mortality secondary to trauma is higher in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) than high-income countries. This review outlines common issues, and potential solutions for those issues, identified in trauma care in LMICs that contribute to poorer outcomes.

METHODS  A literature search was performed on PubMed and Google Scholar using the search terms "trauma," "injuries," and "developing countries." Articles conducted in a trauma setting in low-income countries (according to the World Bank classification) that discussed problems with management of trauma or consolidated treatment and educational solutions regarding trauma care were included.

RESULTS  Forty-five studies were included. The problem areas broadly identified with trauma care in LMICs were infrastructure, education, and operational measures. We provided some solutions to these areas including algorithm-driven patient management and use of technology that can be adopted in LMICs.

CONCLUSION  Sustainable methods for the provision of trauma care are essential in LMICs. Improvements in infrastructure and education and training would produce a more robust health care system and likely a reduction in mortality in trauma-related injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; low- and middle-income countries; trauma care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print