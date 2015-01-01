|
Citation
|
Patial T, Mittal RK, Garg R, Shah S, Kaur A. Surg. J. (N. Y.) 2021; 7(4): e297-e300.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Thieme Medical Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34703888
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Food handlers and workers are exposed to several occupational hazards not frequented by the general population. Grinder injuries of the hand present a devastating consequence of industrial food processing that is infrequently described. Herein, we describe two cases that presented to our department with meat grinder injuries of the hand.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
amputation; hand deformities; hand injuries; meat grinder injury