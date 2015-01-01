SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Patial T, Mittal RK, Garg R, Shah S, Kaur A. Surg. J. (N. Y.) 2021; 7(4): e297-e300.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Thieme Medical Publishers)

DOI

10.1055/s-0041-1735902

PMID

34703888

PMCID

PMC8536650

Abstract

Food handlers and workers are exposed to several occupational hazards not frequented by the general population. Grinder injuries of the hand present a devastating consequence of industrial food processing that is infrequently described. Herein, we describe two cases that presented to our department with meat grinder injuries of the hand.


Language: en

Keywords

amputation; hand deformities; hand injuries; meat grinder injury

