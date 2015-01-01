SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Onaran Z, Şimşek G, Konuk O. Turk. J. Ophthalmol. 2021; 51(5): 308-312.

(Copyright © 2021, Galenos Yayınevi)

10.4274/tjo.galenos.2021.47597

34702835

Traumatic globe dislocation into the paranasal sinuses is a rare condition. Globe displacement with preserved integrity can result in functional and cosmetic recovery with rapid and appropriate intervention. In this article, we discuss the presentation and treatment of globe dislocation into the ethmoid sinus in a 36-year-old patient who presented to the emergency department with the complaint of vision loss due to a fall.


*ethmoid sinus; *Globe dislocation; *orbital trauma

