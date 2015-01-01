|
Hoxmeier JC, Zapp D. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34709095
Abstract
The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to examine self-reported sexual assault perpetration history, as well as violence prevention-related prosocial tendencies, among fraternity men, unaffiliated men with membership intentions, and unaffiliated men without membership intentions with data from 262,634 college men in the United States.
prevention; sexual assault; perpetration; fraternity men