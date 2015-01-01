Abstract

Introduction. Globally, the number of people who die from road crashes continues to rise, reaching a high of 1.35 million in 2016. Due to this continued increase in fatalities and injuries within the road transport system, especially in low- and middle-income countries, 2011 to 2020 was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010 as the Decade of Action for Road Safety.

Objectives. This study looked into the epidemiology of road crashes and injuries in Metro Manila over ten years, from 2008-2017, from data gathered at the Department of Surgery of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).



Method. A retrospective review of patients' clinical records was conducted to describe the epidemiology of road crash cases in the Trauma Division, Department of Surgery of the PGH. Clinical records of the road crash patients admitted to the division over the ten years, January 1, 2008, to December 31, 2017, were extracted from the Integrated Surgical Information System (ISIS).



Results. A total of 422 patients were admitted to the PGH Department of Surgery and recorded in the ISIS database, from 2008 to 2017, who suffered from road crashes in Metro Manila. Most of these patients (80.8%) were male. The mean age of patients was 32.4 years. The highest number of admissions (27.5%) and road crash deaths (6.9%) were in 2016; the highest number was from the city of Manila (26.7%), and most happened at nighttime (61.8%) between 6:00 PM and 5:59 AM. Throughout the years, motorcycle (52.8%) was the vehicle type involved. Among patients with helmet use information, 65.4% were not wearing helmets, 91.2% had a history of alcohol intake. The majority incurred multiple injuries (82.7%), with the external region (53.8%) as the most common. Patients who sustained injuries to their head and neck region were five times more likely to die and six times more likely to have an unchanged patient outcome than those who did not have these injuries. Patients who had a GCS of 8 and below or those who had severe brain injuries were eight times more likely to die and six times more likely to have an unchanged patient outcome.



Conclusion. This study looked into the epidemiology of road crash cases admitted to the Surgery Department of the PGH. Road crash injuries and deaths remain a growing concern among the citizens of Metro Manila. It is hoped that the results of this study will provide policymakers with an objective and data-driven perspective on road crashes.

Language: en