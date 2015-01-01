|
Citation
Ngaya-an FV, Torres RQD, Tejero LMS, Fowler C. Acta Med. Philipp. 2021; 55(4): e2536.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, College of Medicine and Institute of Hygiene, University of the Philipines)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVEs. To investigate home visiting for mothers and young infants, age birth-to-12 months, program goals, interventions used, home visitor characteristics and qualifications, and the program content and outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
home visit; home visitation program; maternal and infant health