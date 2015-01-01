Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To investigate home visiting for mothers and young infants, age birth-to-12 months, program goals, interventions used, home visitor characteristics and qualifications, and the program content and outcomes.



Methods. Electronic databases PubMed, CINAHL, ScienceDirect, and Sagepub were used. Eleven studies investigating home visiting from 2011-to-2016 were included. Studies were included if they: 1) were a primary study; 2)commenced during the antepartum or early postpartum period for mothers and finished before or when the infant was12 months old; 3) and provided a description of home visiting program in terms of goal, type of home visitor, content,length, and outcomes. Data extraction included goals, activities, home visitor characteristics and qualifications,and outcomes. A descriptive approach was used to synthesize data.



Results. Home visiting impacted birth preparedness, newborn care practices, breastfeeding practices, and home environment necessary for maternal wellness and child health and development.



Conclusion. Home visits in developed and underdeveloped countries create positive outcomes for mothers and infants. It is important to understand the process in order to make it more effective.

