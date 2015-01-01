Abstract

BACKGROUND: The reunification of children in out-of-home care has gained increasing attention from both researchers and policy makers in many jurisdictions in recent years. In Ireland, however, reunification has received little attention and there is a dearth of data, research, policy and guidance in this area.



OBJECTIVE: This paper explores perspectives on, and experiences of, reunification in Ireland among respondents from a range of professional and practice backgrounds. The authors suggest that there are lessons to be learned from the Irish case for other jurisdictions with limited policy and research in the area of reunification. PARTICIPANTS & METHODS: The research was carried out using a qualitative approach. Semi-structured interviews were carried out with 12 respondents from a range of professional and practice backgrounds and/or experience of reunification in Ireland.



FINDINGS: Findings suggest that there is a lack of clarity and a limited focus on the process of reunification for children in care in Ireland. This lack of focus on reunification and absence of national guidance appears to have resulted in some children 'drifting' through the care system with little exploration of the possibility to return home. Minimal emphasis on working with birth parents to support and enable them to resume caring for their children is reported.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that future efforts in this area should focus on: 1) developing a comprehensive research agenda in relation to reunification; 2) ensuring reunification is clearly placed on the policy agenda in Ireland; and 3) establishing a framework for practice guidance and a specialised reunification service to promote working with birth parents.

