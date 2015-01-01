Abstract

We investigate whether adult marijuana use in Washington responds to increased local access as measured by drive time to the nearest legal marijuana retailer as well as measures of retail density. Using survey data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, we find that as retailers open closer to where they live, more individuals use marijuana and more frequently. These effects are concentrated among young adults (ages 18-26), women, and rural residents. Controlling for distance to the nearest retailer, we find that whether retail density affects marijuana use depends on how it is measured.

