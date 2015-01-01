Abstract

The importance of MCI organization and training was highlighted by the events of September 11, 2001. Training focuses on the management of physical injuries caused by a single traumatic event over a well-defined, relatively short timeframe. MCI management is integrated into surgical and trauma training, with disaster management training involving the emergency services, law enforcement, and state infrastructure agencies. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed gaps in the preparedness of nation states and global partners in disaster management. The questions that arose include 'has training really prepared us for an actual emergency,' 'what changes need to be made to training to make it more effective,' and 'who else should training be extended to?' This article focuses on the importance of involving multiple sectors in mass casualty training and asks whether greater involvement of non-medical agencies and the public, in operational drills might improve preparedness for global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

