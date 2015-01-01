|
Hamilton HR, Armeli S, Tennen H. Emerg. Adulthood 2021; 9(4): 415-421.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Study of Emerging Adulthood, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
34712519
Although many college students view drinking as a means of gaining a community and being social, research has not established whether alcohol consumption influences students' enjoyment and perceptions of how others view them or how this may differ based on the social or solitary nature of that consumption. The current study used online daily diary methods to examine the association between alcohol consumption and enjoyment and self-perceptions at the within- and between-person levels of analysis.
college students; alcohol consumption; diary study; enjoyment; self-perception