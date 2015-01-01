Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare avoidable mortality for causes amenable to medical care and suicide in physicians versus other professionals with similar university studies and socioeconomic position in Spain.



METHODS: All people aged 25-64 years who were employed on 1 November 2001 (8,697,387 men and 5,282,611 women) were included. Their vital status was followed for 10 years and the cause of death of deceased was recorded. Using a Poisson regression to estimate the mortality rate ratio (MRR), we compared mortality due to causes of death amenable to medical care, all other causes, and suicide in physicians versus other professionals. Mortality in physicians was used as a reference.



RESULTS: The lowest MRR for causes amenable to medical care was observed in engineers/architects (men: 0.84, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.72, 0.97; women: 0.93, 95% CI 0.64, 1.35) and healthcare professions other than physicians/pharmacists/nurses (men: 0.86, 95% CI 0.56, 1.34; women: 0.69, 95% CI 0.32, 1.46). Regarding mortality for all other causes of death, professionals from these and other occupations presented lower mortality than physicians. Other healthcare professions, entrepreneurs, and managers/executives completed suicide at a higher rate than physicians.



CONCLUSION: Although the accessibility to the healthcare system and to the pharmacological drugs could suggest that physicians would present low rates for causes amenable to medical care and high rates of suicide, our results show that this is not the case in Spain.

Language: en