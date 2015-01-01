Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Older persons with diabetes are at an increased risk of falls leading to fractures, head injuries and disability.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the potential relationship between falls and diabetes in older persons and identify differences in risk factors for falls among older persons with and without diabetes using the first wave dataset of the Malaysian Elders Longitudinal Research (MELoR) study.



METHODOLOGY: Community dwelling adults aged ≥ 55 years were selected through stratified random sampling from three parliamentary constituencies in greater Kuala Lumpur. Baseline data was obtained through computer-assisted, home-based interviews. Presence of falls was established by enquiring about falls in the preceding 12 months. Diabetes was defined as self-reported, physician-diagnosed diabetes, diabetes medication use and a HbA1c of ≥ 6.3%.



RESULTS: Diabetes was present in 44.4% of the overall 1610 participants. The prevalence for fall among older diabetics was 25.6%. Recurrent falls (odds ratio (OR) 1.65; 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.06 - 2.57) was more common among diabetics. Following adjustment for potential confounders, osteoporosis (OR 2.58; 95% CI 1.31 - 5.08) and dizziness (OR 1.50; 95% CI 1.01 - 2.23) were independent risk factors for falls. Better instrumental activities of daily living scores were protective against falls (OR 0.75; 95% CI 0.58 - 0.97).



CONCLUSION: The presence of osteoporosis and dizziness was associated with increased risk of falls among older diabetics. These findings will need to be confirmed in future prospective follow-up of this cohort.

