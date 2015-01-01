SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lumba-Brown A, Prager EM, Harmon N, McCrea M, Bell MJ, Ghajar J, Pyne S, Cifu D. J. Neurotrauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/neu.2021.0067

PMID

34714147

Abstract

Despite considerable efforts to advance the science surrounding traumatic brain injury (TBI), formal efforts supporting the current and future implementation of scientific findings within clinical practice and healthcare policy are limited. While many and varied guidelines inform the clinical management of TBI across the spectrum, clinicians and healthcare systems are not broadly adopting, implementing, and/or adhering to them. As part of the Brain Trauma Blueprint TBI State of the Science, an expert workgroup was assembled to guide this review article, which describes: 1) Possible etiologies of inadequate adoption and implementation; 2) Enablers to successful implementation strategies; and 3) Strategies to mitigate the barriers to adoption and implementation of future research.


Language: en

Keywords

TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY; CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF CNS INJURY; CLINICAL TRIAL

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print