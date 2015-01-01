Abstract

Our study aimed to investigate the relative workload that is related to the injury in lower extremities of female field hockey players and to identify the optimal ratio of acute to chronic workloads (ACWR) depending on the playing position to manage low risk of sports-related injuries.Data were collected using a global positioning systems unit on a full-time basis and during competition among 52 players who were enrolled in Korea National Team. The ACWR was calculated by dividing the most recent 1 week workload by the prior 4 weeks workload. Injury risk was calculated for each category from very low to very high based on a z-score.In striker and midfielder, the injury risk was the lowest in the moderate-low category of total distance covered, meters per minute (MpM), repeated high-intensity effort bouts, and acceleration bouts, and the moderate-high category of high-intensity running distance (HID). The injury risk of a defender was the lowest in the moderate-low category of HID and MpM.The ACWR in total distance covered, MpM, repeated high-intensity effort bouts, and acceleration bouts should stay within the moderate-low category in striker and midfielder positions and HID and MpM in defender positions in order to manage low-risk of non-contact and soft tissue injuries in female field hockey players.

