Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fausett WA, Reid DA, Larmer PJ. Phys. Ther. Sport 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ptsp.2021.10.012

PMID

34711502

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the clinical beliefs and practices of New Zealand physiotherapists regarding pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation and return to sport (RTS) criteria following anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR).

DESIGN: Online cross-sectional survey.

METHODS: A survey was adapted from a previously published survey and disseminated to New Zealand physiotherapists who were considered more likely to be involved in post-ACLR rehabilitation.

RESULTS: The number of completed surveys was 318. Most physiotherapists (85%) preferred to first consult patients within 14 days of ACLR. In the first six weeks following ACLR, 89% of physiotherapists see patients at least once per week. Between 3- and 6-months post-ACLR, 76% of physiotherapists see patients at least once a fortnight. Pre-operative rehabilitation and post-operative rehabilitation exceeding six months are considered essential or important to patient outcomes by over 95% of physiotherapists. While 63% of physiotherapists support RTS 9-12 months after ACLR, 11% permit RTS within 6-9 months of surgery. Common RTS considerations include functional capacity, movement quality during functional tasks, time from ACLR, and knee strength.

CONCLUSION: The survey revealed variability in the beliefs and practices of NZ physiotherapists regarding post-ACLR rehabilitation, and these beliefs and practices are at times inconsistent with best practice recommendations.


Language: en

Keywords

Survey; Rehabilitation; Anterior cruciate ligament; Physical therapy

