Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the clinical beliefs and practices of New Zealand physiotherapists regarding pre- and post-surgical rehabilitation and return to sport (RTS) criteria following anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR).



DESIGN: Online cross-sectional survey.



METHODS: A survey was adapted from a previously published survey and disseminated to New Zealand physiotherapists who were considered more likely to be involved in post-ACLR rehabilitation.



RESULTS: The number of completed surveys was 318. Most physiotherapists (85%) preferred to first consult patients within 14 days of ACLR. In the first six weeks following ACLR, 89% of physiotherapists see patients at least once per week. Between 3- and 6-months post-ACLR, 76% of physiotherapists see patients at least once a fortnight. Pre-operative rehabilitation and post-operative rehabilitation exceeding six months are considered essential or important to patient outcomes by over 95% of physiotherapists. While 63% of physiotherapists support RTS 9-12 months after ACLR, 11% permit RTS within 6-9 months of surgery. Common RTS considerations include functional capacity, movement quality during functional tasks, time from ACLR, and knee strength.



CONCLUSION: The survey revealed variability in the beliefs and practices of NZ physiotherapists regarding post-ACLR rehabilitation, and these beliefs and practices are at times inconsistent with best practice recommendations.

