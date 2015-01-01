Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nonfatal and fatal drug overdoses have recently increased. There are limited data describing the range of illicit, prescribed, and over-the-counter drugs involved in overdoses presenting to U.S. emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: Using 2018 Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) Nationwide ED Sample (NEDS) data, we calculated weighted counts and percentages by drug among overdose-related ED visits. Overdose-related ED visits were those having an International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) drug poisoning code falling under parent codes T36-T50 (codes involving alcohol were not explicitly queried). We identified the top 30 mutually exclusive polydrug combinations and compared characteristics of visits by polydrug status.



RESULTS: In 2018, 908,234 ED visits had a T36-T50 drug poisoning code. The most frequently reported drugs involved were opioids (30.3% of visits; heroin: 15.2%), benzodiazepines (11.0%), stimulants (7.9%), other/unspecified antidepressants (7.1%), 4-aminophenol derivatives (6.6%), and other/unspecified drugs, medicaments, and biological substances (11.8%). Overdose was uncommon for most other drug classes (e.g., antibiotics). Polydrug visits were more likely to involve females (prevalence ratio [PR]: 1.14, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.12-1.16), be coded intentional self-harm (PR: 1.81, 95% CI: 1.77-1.85), and result in hospitalization (PR: 1.84, 95% CI: 1.79-1.89) or death (PR: 1.37, 95% CI: 1.22-1.53) compared to single-drug overdose-related visits. Benzodiazepines, opioids, and/or stimulants were most frequently involved in polydrug overdoses.



CONCLUSION: Opioids, benzodiazepines, and stimulants were most commonly reported in both single-drug and polydrug overdose-involved ED visits. Other drugs involved in overdoses included antidepressants and 4-aminophenol derivatives. Jurisdictions can use data on drugs involved in overdoses to better tailor prevention strategies to emerging needs.

