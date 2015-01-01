Abstract

Faculty frequently have many tasks that need to be completed on a daily basis. It can be hard to prioritize them effectively, especially considering the relative urgency and importance of each. Decision matrices such as the Eisenhower Matrix and the Time Management Matrix can assist individuals in categorizing tasks to value what is truly career building versus a distraction. it is imperative for faculty to develop strategies to address common distractors, such as email, meetings, and requests from others. Identifying tasks which are truly urgent over those which appear to be urgent may help faculty increase their productivity and efficiency.

