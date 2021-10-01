SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Journal Article

Citation

Moore LJ. Am. J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.amjsurg.2021.10.033

PMID

34715985

Abstract

Traumatic injury remains the leading cause of death in patients 45 and younger. State of the art trauma care requires rapid interventions to provide hemodynamic support en route to definitive hemostasis. This article will review three critical elements in management of the bleeding trauma patient: blood products, resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA), and the trauma hybrid operating room (THOR).


Language: en

Keywords

Blood; Hemorrhagic shock; REBOA; Trauma hybrid operating room

