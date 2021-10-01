|
Moore LJ. Am. J. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34715985
Abstract
Traumatic injury remains the leading cause of death in patients 45 and younger. State of the art trauma care requires rapid interventions to provide hemodynamic support en route to definitive hemostasis. This article will review three critical elements in management of the bleeding trauma patient: blood products, resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA), and the trauma hybrid operating room (THOR).
Blood; Hemorrhagic shock; REBOA; Trauma hybrid operating room