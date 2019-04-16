|
Citation
|
Neumann S, Taylor J, Bamford A, Metcalfe C, Gaunt DM, Whone A, Steeds D, Emmett SR, Hollingworth W, Ben-Shlomo Y, Henderson EJ. BMC Neurol. 2021; 21(1): e422.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34715821
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are a common complication of Parkinson's disease. There is a need for new therapeutic options to target this debilitating aspect of the disease. Cholinergic deficit has been shown to contribute to both gait and cognitive dysfunction seen in the condition. Potential benefits of using cholinesterase inhibitors were shown during a single centre phase 2 trial. The aim of this trial is to evaluate the effectiveness of a cholinesterase inhibitor on fall rate in people with idiopathic Parkinson's disease.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidental falls; Cholinesterase inhibitor; Parkinson disease; Randomized controlled trials; Rivastigmine