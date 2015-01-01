|
Citation
|
Kobayashi N, Kano H, Kuwana T, Nakagawa K, Matsuoka M, Ihara S, Sawada N, Yamaguchi J, Kinoshita K. BMC Surg. 2021; 21(1): e382.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34715846
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: To the best of our knowledge, splenic rupture caused by hit by a pitch (HBP) has not been previously reported. We present a patient who underwent emergency laparotomy for splenic rupture after being HBP during a baseball game.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Baseball; Case report; Hit by a pitch; Splenic rupture