Abstract

BACKGROUND: To the best of our knowledge, splenic rupture caused by hit by a pitch (HBP) has not been previously reported. We present a patient who underwent emergency laparotomy for splenic rupture after being HBP during a baseball game.



CASE PRESENTATION: A 41-year-old male was HBP in the left abdomen during his first at-bat during a baseball game. During the operation, vascular injury of the splenic hilum and a deeply extending parenchymal injury were observed, and splenectomy was performed. Histologic findings were consistent with splenic rupture.



CONCLUSIONS: The patient's postoperative course was uneventful. Although extremely rare, the possibility of intra-abdominal organ injury should be considered in batters who are hit in the abdomen by a pitched baseball, as illustrated by our patient.

