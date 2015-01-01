SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kobayashi N, Kano H, Kuwana T, Nakagawa K, Matsuoka M, Ihara S, Sawada N, Yamaguchi J, Kinoshita K. BMC Surg. 2021; 21(1): e382.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12893-021-01376-z

PMID

34715846

Abstract

BACKGROUND: To the best of our knowledge, splenic rupture caused by hit by a pitch (HBP) has not been previously reported. We present a patient who underwent emergency laparotomy for splenic rupture after being HBP during a baseball game.

CASE PRESENTATION: A 41-year-old male was HBP in the left abdomen during his first at-bat during a baseball game. During the operation, vascular injury of the splenic hilum and a deeply extending parenchymal injury were observed, and splenectomy was performed. Histologic findings were consistent with splenic rupture.

CONCLUSIONS: The patient's postoperative course was uneventful. Although extremely rare, the possibility of intra-abdominal organ injury should be considered in batters who are hit in the abdomen by a pitched baseball, as illustrated by our patient.


Language: en

Keywords

Baseball; Case report; Hit by a pitch; Splenic rupture

