Abstract

Child burn injuries in Mongolia are often caused by electric cooking appliances used on the floor or low table in traditional tent-like dwellings (called a ger) which have no separate kitchen. To prevent these injuries, we developed a context-specific kitchen rack to make electric appliances inaccessible to children, and the rack was provided to 50 families with children aged 0-3 years living in gers for a pilot test. In the present study, we investigated their opinions about the rack after they used it for about 10 months through semi-structured interviews, their willingness-to-pay (WTP) for the rack using a contingent valuation method, and their preference for potential modifications of the rack using best-worst scaling. The estimated median WTP was about USD 40 (which was higher than USD 37 at the baseline when they started to use the rack). The highest priority of modifications of the rack was to enclose the lower section of the rack with doors (which was originally open without doors to reduce the production cost). A few families did not use the rack in winter because they used heating stoves instead of electric appliances for cooking, but we found a unanimous view that the rack reduces burn injuries to children, which may be reflected in their increased WTP for the rack. These findings would guide us to make our burn prevention efforts more relevant to real-life situations and socially acceptable in Mongolia.

Language: en