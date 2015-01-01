|
Cox A, Morrongiello BA, Bryant L. Soc. Sci. Med. 2021; 291: e114481.
34717281
RATIONALE: Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths for children under 19 years of age. Infancy has been identified as a high-risk stage for injury. Throughout infancy, infants acquire increasing motor competencies but have limited capabilities to appraise danger. This longitudinal multi-method study examined parents' expectations about their infant's emerging behaviors and their in-home safety practices when their infants were at two stages of motor development: pre-mobile (i.e. sitting independently) and mobile (i.e. walking independently).
Home safety; Parents; Infants; Injury risk