Abstract

The article discusses the possible impact of Industry 4.0 on occupational injuries in the Czech Republic. The article gives specific examples of occupations that are likely to be affected by the impact of Industry 4.0 and offers a justification for the predictions. The source of the work was a research of Czech and foreign sources but also personal experiences of workers and OSH professionals in companies where the impact of Industry 4.0 on working conditions, environment and employee behaviour is already evident. The article finds a positive development of the accident rate due to new technologies that are directly related to Industry 4.0. It recommends that, in the context of the introduction of new technologies, significant attention should be paid to risk analyses carried out by employers or the engineers who develop them.



Keywords: occupational accidents, Industry 4.0, robotization



Článek pojednává o možných dopadech Průmyslu 4.0 na pracovní úrazovost v ČR. Článek uvádí konkrétní příklady povolání, kterých se dopad Průmyslu 4.0 bude pravděpodobně týkat, nabídne i zdůvodnění pro uvedené predikce. Zdrojem práce byla rešeršní práce českých i zahraničních zdrojů, ale také osobní zkušenosti pracovníků a profesionálů v oblasti BOZP v podnicích, kde je dopad Průmyslu 4.0 na pracovní podmínky, prostředí a chování zaměstnanců patrný již nyní. Článek spatřuje pozitivní vývoj úrazovosti díky novým technologiím, které s Průmyslem 4.0 přímo souvisejí. Doporučuje v souvislosti se zaváděním nových technologií věnovat výraznou pozornost analýzám rizik prováděným zaměstnavateli nebo konstruktéry, kteří je vyvíjí.



Klíčová slova: pracovní úrazovost, Průmysl 4.0, robotizace

Language: cs