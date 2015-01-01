|
Senčík J, Marek N, Veselá K. JOSRA 2021; 2021(2).
Analýza možných dopadů Průmyslu 4.0 na pracovní úrazovost
(Copyright © 2021, Časopis JOSRA)
The article discusses the possible impact of Industry 4.0 on occupational injuries in the Czech Republic. The article gives specific examples of occupations that are likely to be affected by the impact of Industry 4.0 and offers a justification for the predictions. The source of the work was a research of Czech and foreign sources but also personal experiences of workers and OSH professionals in companies where the impact of Industry 4.0 on working conditions, environment and employee behaviour is already evident. The article finds a positive development of the accident rate due to new technologies that are directly related to Industry 4.0. It recommends that, in the context of the introduction of new technologies, significant attention should be paid to risk analyses carried out by employers or the engineers who develop them.
Language: cs