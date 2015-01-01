Abstract

An international cooperation of seven organizations from five European countries has produced several new tools to enrich existing ways of interpersonal communication in the workplace and to contribute to greater safety for deaf, hard of hearing employees and employees working in noisy environments. The article introduces sign language as another possibility of communicating information, commands and instructions in the workplace and presents the specific results achieved in the project.



Keywords: OSH, occupational safety, health protection, communication, workplace, employees, deaf



===



Mezinárodní spolupráce sedmi organizací z pěti evropských zemí přinesla několik nových nástrojů, které mají obohatit dosavadní způsoby interpersonální komunikace na pracovišti a přispět k větší bezpečnosti neslyšících a nedoslýchavých zaměstnanců a zaměstnanců pracujících v hlučném prostředí. Článek přibližuje znakový jazyk jako další možnost sdělování informací, příkazů a pokynů na pracovišti a seznamuje s konkrétními výsledky dosaženými v projektu.



Klíčová slova: BOZP, bezpečnost práce, ochrana zdraví, komunikace, pracoviště, zaměstnanci, neslyšící

Language: cs