Citation
Kuhnová I, Horáčková A. JOSRA 2021; 2021(2).
Vernacular Title
Znakový jazyk pro bezpečnou práci: klíčové výsledky mezinárodního projektu a jejich potenciál
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
An international cooperation of seven organizations from five European countries has produced several new tools to enrich existing ways of interpersonal communication in the workplace and to contribute to greater safety for deaf, hard of hearing employees and employees working in noisy environments. The article introduces sign language as another possibility of communicating information, commands and instructions in the workplace and presents the specific results achieved in the project.
Language: cs