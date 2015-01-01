SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Amarasingha N. J. S. Asian Logistics Transp. 2021; 1(2): 1-18.

(Copyright © 2021, Sri Lanka Society of Transport and Logistics)

10.4038/jsalt.v1i2.31

Motorcycle is among the most popular and important modes of land transportation in tropical developing countries like Sri Lanka. Yet, research on the effect of motorcycles on traffic safety in Sri Lanka is limited.

Investigation of the risk factors and contributory causes of motorcycle crashes using data sourced from Police records was the objective of this research. Police-reported crash data in Sri Lanka contain details of crashes at all severity levels that got reported, together with their corresponding different conditions, including environment, roadway, rider, and vehicle characteristics, throughout the country. Investigating the odds-ratios, the risk factors for motorcycle crashes could be identified in developing the potential counter-measures to improve traffic safety.

In Sri Lanka, during 2009-2013, more than 200,000 of motorcycle crashes have been reported. The predominant crash conditions associated with motorcycles were driving on rural roadways, during weekdays, and riding newer motorcycles. The odds-ratios indicated that riding a motorcycle on dry surface conditions, on urban roads, and using safety helmets would be much safer.

The results of the study add new insights to the traffic safety literature in regard to improving road safety in Sri Lanka.

Keywords: Motorcycle crashes, Injury severity model, Motorcycle safety


