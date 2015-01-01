SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Galappaththi K, Herath OK, Bandara YM, Shaja MMM. J. S. Asian Logistics Transp. 2021; 1(2): 19-33.

(Copyright © 2021, Sri Lanka Society of Transport and Logistics)

10.4038/jsalt.v1i2.32

unavailable

The accurate and timely decision making of drivers is vital to ensuring public safety and reaching the destination in time. This paper presents a detailed comparison of the expectation of regulatory bodies in implementing flashing amber lights and explores the actual driver responses to flashing amber lights at a signalised T-intersection by taking speed variation as a proxy for their decision making.

A survey was conducted at a signalised T-intersection during the operation of flashing amber lights to measure the speed variation. Time-distance and speed gun techniques were used to collect speed data of motor cars.

Results reflect those drivers show only a marginal response to flashing amber lights. Therefore, the intention of regulatory bodies that vehicles maintaining lower speed at a T-intersection with flashing amber lights was not satisfactorily fulfilled. The marginal response of drivers to flashing amber lights can be a leading cause of accidents occurring in signalised T-intersections at odd (night) hours.


Language: en
